Pensions Ombudsman To Get New Powers To Settle Disputes

Law360, London (August 9, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- New legislation will give the U.K. Pensions Ombudsman wider powers to settle disputes at an early stage and to hear more complaints by employers against pension plan managers. The ombudsman will be able to resolve less complex disputes through an informal process once new laws are passed, the government said in a report released Thursday. It will also be able to hear claims against plan managers from employers who opt for group personal plans in their workplace, against managers, an option not currently open to them. Some 76% of institutions and individuals in the sector who responded to a government consultation...

