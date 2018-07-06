Fed. Circ. Backs Wins For Eli Lilly Over Cancer Drug Patent

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld two Eli Lilly and Co. wins over its cancer treatment drug Alimta when it ruled Friday that Dr. Reddy’s and Hospira’s proposed products perform equivalently to the patented treatment, though the appellate court reversed a finding that Hospira literally infringed the patent. In a 26-page precedential opinion, the three-judge panel upheld separate Illinois federal court rulings that Hospira Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. infringed Eli Lilly's patent covering a method of administering chemotherapy drug pemetrexed disodium with vitamins. At issue was whether Eli Lilly had surrendered the pair's proposed methods of administering pemetrexed disodium using different...

