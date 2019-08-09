Dems Tell Trump Tapping Scalia To Head DOL 'Alarming'

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- More than two-dozen House Democrats have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his nomination of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney Eugene Scalia to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, a move the Democrats called “extremely alarming” because of Scalia’s “patent hostility” toward workers’ rights. Trump announced plans to bring in Scalia, the son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to replace outgoing DOL Secretary Alexander Acosta in mid-July. In a series of tweets posted July 18, Trump praised Scalia as “highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor...

