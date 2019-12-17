Judging A Book: Hinojosa Reviews 'Crimes And Punishments'

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Ricardo Hinojosa In the introduction to his easy-read book, "Crimes and Punishments: Entering the Mind of a Sentencing Judge," U.S. District Judge Frederic Block states that in the 24 years since he took the bench and started sentencing defendants, he has probably put more than a thousand people in jail. He describes sentencing as the “toughest part of the job.” As someone who has been a federal district judge for the Southern District of Texas for 36 years, currently sitting in McAllen, Texas, I have sentenced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS