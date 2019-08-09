Will The Fed's Real-Time Payments Plan Be Tested In Court?

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- It’s now official that the Federal Reserve plans to move forward with a real-time payments system of its own, but with opposition coming from powerful big-bank interests, is there scope for a legal challenge that could thwart the central bank’s ambitions? This past week, the Federal Reserve announced its intent to build the “FedNow Service,” a real-time, round-the-clock interbank payment and settlement system that would facilitate lightning-quick transfers of money between U.S. consumers and businesses. The announcement put an end to speculation about how the Fed would seek to deliver on its longstanding policy goal of modernizing the infrastructure over which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS