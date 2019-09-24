Judging A Book: Jackson On 'When Should Law Forgive?'

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (photo credit: Jason Putsche Photography) If law is the mechanism through which a just society resolves the inevitable conflicts that arise between individuals in a variety of contexts, Harvard Law School professor and former Dean Martha Minow’s new book thoroughly explores one enduring means of conflict resolution that is far too often overlooked: forgiveness. In “When Should Law Forgive?,” Minow dabbles in legal theory, philosophy, history, sociology and psychology to ask insightful questions, such as “[w]hen can and should legal officials and institutions promote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS