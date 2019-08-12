FilmOn Exec Ruffles Feathers As Sex Harassment Trial Starts

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT) -- As FilmOn founder Alki David's sexual harassment trial kicked off Monday in Los Angeles, the self-represented billionaire was admonished by a sheriff's deputy for filming his accuser inside the courthouse, lectured by the judge for his profanity-laced outbursts and locked horns with the attorney representing the interest of his two companies — all before jury selection. On a day that was otherwise focused on routine motions, David's behavior dominated the session. He lobbied insults at his accuser and her attorney, Lisa Bloom of The Bloom Firm, while vigorously defending himself despite Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui repeatedly telling...

