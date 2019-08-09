Judges Say 'We've Had It' With Attacks On The Judiciary

Law360, San Francisco (August 9, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The time has come for judges to "take more aggressive action" to fight back against attacks on the judiciary made by President Trump and other politicians, Washington Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens said Friday, speaking on a six-judge panel on the topic. Several other judges agreed with Justice Stephens that the time has come for members of the judiciary to speak out and use their voices to defend themselves and the judiciary when faced with attacks, such as President Donald Trump's Twitter post labeling U.S. District Judge James Robart a "so-called judge" following an unfavorable ruling on one of his policies....

