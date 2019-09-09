Influential Women In Tax: Jones Day's Kathryn Keneally

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- From leading the U.S. Department of Justice's Swiss bank program that collected more than $1.36 billion in penalties to fostering diversity in the American Bar Association, Jones Day’s Kathryn Keneally has earned her spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law. Kathryn Keneally Jones Day Career Accomplishments • Served as counsel in a U.S. Tax Court case of first impression regarding the characterization of $50 million in litigation funding proceeds as long-term capital gain, getting the IRS to fully concede the case. • Directly negotiated with the Swiss government on the U.S. Department of Justice’s Swiss Bank...

