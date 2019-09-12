PennDOT Worker's Online Rant Faces Pa. Justice's Scrutiny

Law360, Philadelphia (September 12, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court suggested during oral arguments Thursday that a woman’s status as a worker for the state’s Department of Transportation was key in determining whether she deserved to be fired over a Facebook post stating she would “gladly smash into a school bus.” While a lower court ruled that Rachel Carr’s post, in which she complained about the driving habits of local school bus drivers, was protected speech because it involved a matter of public concern, Justice Debra Todd said during oral arguments in Philadelphia that the rant implicated PennDOT’s responsibilities and therefore acted as a...

