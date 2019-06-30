Top Hospitals' $55M Joint Bid Wins Hahnemann Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A consortium of Philadelphia and Delaware academic health care programs, including Temple and Jefferson Health, said Friday it had won a Delaware Bankruptcy Court auction for a physicians' residency program affiliated with Hahnemann University Hospital, with some close to the deal pegging the offer at $55 million. The announcement from the group, which is composed of six institutions, did not officially include the amount of the bid for the program. The top offer was said to have been reached after several rounds from several participants that continued until midnight Thursday. But Jefferson, Temple, Cooper University Health Care, Main Line Health, Einstein...

