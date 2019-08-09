Ex-Dewey CFO Urges NY Appeals Court To Toss Conviction

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders is urging a New York appeals court to throw out his fraud conviction and resulting $1 million fine, arguing that a slew of errors by the court, the prosecution and his former attorneys deprived him of his right to a fair trial. In a 147-page brief filed Aug. 5, Sanders argued that the purported mistakes by the court, the prosecution's violation of Sanders' due process rights, mistakes by his former defense counsel and the balance of the evidence all support vacating his conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges for what prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS