When AI Invents, Thorny Questions Follow For Patent Law

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The first applications seeking patents on inventions said to be created completely by artificial intelligence will force patent offices to grapple with issues that may sound as if they belong in a science-fiction movie but nevertheless could profoundly shape the future of innovation, attorneys say. Earlier this month, a team at the U.K.'s University of Surrey filed applications in the U.S. and elsewhere for patents on a beverage container and a flashing device to be used in search-and-rescue missions, both of which they claimed had been conceived of by an AI system without a human inventor. The implications of AI coming up with...

