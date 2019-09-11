Influential Women In Tax: Latham's Jiyeon Lee-Lim

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- From 30 years of leading cross-border tax planning in high-stakes bankruptcy and mergers and acquisitions to promoting gender and cultural diversity in the law, Latham & Watkins LLP partner Jiyeon Lee-Lim has earned a spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority's Influential Women in Tax Law. Jiyeon Lee-Lim Latham & Watkins Career Accomplishments • Persuaded Treasury to update its decades-old definition of public trading for debt instruments to reflect the modern economy. • Represented Weatherford International in a multinational bankruptcy-related tax restructuring that slashed the company’s debt by $5.8 billion. • Advised T-Mobile on its divestiture of certain assets to Dish...

