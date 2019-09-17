Influential Women In Tax: Skadden's Jessica Hough

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- From helping to execute a complex energy megadeal to promoting inclusion at the highest level of the profession, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP Washington, D.C., tax group leader Jessica A. Hough has earned her spot among Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law. Jessica Hough Skadden Career Accomplishments • As a new partner, advised Duke Energy in its $36 billion merger with Cinergy and then the spinoff of Duke’s natural gas business. • Handles many of Skadden’s largest deals involving global companies and is the principal tax partner on virtually every transaction that involves insurers. • Promotes inclusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS