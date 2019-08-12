EU Helps Regulators Identify 'Globally Important' Banks

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 3:42 PM BST) -- Europe’s banking watchdog has published data on the exposure of the bloc's largest financial institutions to leverage to help national regulators assess whether the institutions, including Barclays PLC and HSBC, should meet stiffer requirements on capital reserves. The European Banking Authority has released its data on the European Union’s 36 largest banks, which have a combined leverage ratio exposure exceeding €200 billion ($224 billion), as it seeks to ensure that the EU’s financial markets will not be hit if any of the lenders collapse. The information, based on statistics from 2018 and published on Friday, will allow national regulators to decide which banks they...

