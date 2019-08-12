Pitch Operator Probes Former Execs Over £12M Tax Scandal

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 1:40 PM BST) -- A company that runs recreational soccer pitches around the U.K. confirmed Monday that it is investigating two former executives in an internal probe into a £12 million ($14.5 million) tax scandal. A U.K. company that runs recreational soccer pitches, following on reports that it was under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority, acknowledged it was looking into the actions of two former executives. (AP) Goals Soccer Centers PLC is looking into action taken by its former chief executive and ex-chief finance officer following media reports on Sunday that the company is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority. "Following press speculation, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS