SFO Seeks Info On Claims Rail Project Is Bilking Landowners

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 7:45 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office is looking into allegations that HS2 Ltd., the company responsible for England's controversial high-speed rail project, is swindling landowners by undervaluing properties, a community group said. The SFO has asked Stop HS2, a group campaigning against the project, for more information about its allegations that HS2 Ltd. is taking over residential land for the project without providing adequate compensation to landowners. A spokesman for the SFO said Monday he could not confirm or deny this. The fraud watchdog asked for any evidence of the government undervaluing land it plans to acquire for the project, Joe Rukin, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS