Ex-Acting AG Whitaker Joins Antivirus Co. As Outside GC

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who left the Trump administration earlier this year, has joined PC Matic as outside general counsel, the cybersecurity firm announced Monday. Whitaker — who took on the lead role at the U.S. Department of Justice on an interim basis after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Donald Trump's request in November — along with his law firm, Graves Garrett LLC, will be responsible for the company's legal functions as it expands internationally, according to the press release. PC Matic specializes in antivirus software. "As cyberthreats continue to wreak havoc on homes, businesses...

