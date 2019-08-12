Iberdrola To Sell Stake In Offshore Wind Farm For $1.97B

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Spanish energy company Iberdrola said Monday that it will sell a 40% stake in one of its offshore wind farms to Green Investment Group for £1.63 billion ($1.97 billion). The stake sale in East Anglia One, an offshore wind project in the British North Sea, values the entire project at £4.1 billion, the announcement said. The farm is under construction and is expected to be one of the world’s largest once completed, Iberdrola’s statement said. Iberdrola said it will remain the majority shareholder in the project and that the company plans to continue investing in wind power. “Clean power generated by...

