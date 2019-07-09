Payroll Co. Interlogic Files Ch. 11 After KeyBank Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Payroll company Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. has filed for bankruptcy in Indiana, just weeks after it was hit with a $122 million suit by KeyBank for depositing bad checks and amid reports that it failed to pay taxes on behalf of some of its customers. In documents filed Saturday, IOI listed between $1 million and $10 million in assets and between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities. Those documents did not mention the KeyBank lawsuit by name, and IOI didn’t appear to have filed a so-called first-day declaration explaining why it filed for bankruptcy. IOI is based out of Elkhart, Indiana,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS