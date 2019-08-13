Assessing Risk For AI Trained By Tainted Data In The EU

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- What are the risks of launching an AI system where the training data was tainted with third-party rights? Often this question needs an answer fast and on a global basis. But what do U.S. tech lawyers need to know about the position in Europe? To harness the power of AI, many organizations are racing to amass as much data as possible. The insatiable appetite for high volumes of diverse data has sent developers searching for preexisting data that they can use to train AI systems. However, data comes in many forms and is often subject to a patchwork of third-party rights...

