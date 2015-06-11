Trans Man Wins High School Bathroom Access Case

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT) -- The transgender man whose landmark suit challenging his high school’s bathroom access policy reached the U.S. Supreme Court has won his case after a Virginia federal judge found the school violated his civil rights by mistreating him because of his gender identity. A Virginia federal judge ruled in favor of Gavin Grimm in his suit over access to his high school's public bathroom. (AP) U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen on Friday granted 20-year-old Gavin Grimm’s motion for summary judgment, resolving Title IX and equal protection claims he brought in 2015 at the end of his sophomore year of high school....

