US V. Craig And The Criminalization Of Nondisclosure

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Known in criminal defense circles simply as “1001,” the false statements statute, 18 U.S.C. Section 1001, is a frequently charged and oft-used arrow in the federal prosecutor’s quiver. Most frequently, the statute is charged to punish an affirmative statement that was false and material. But another prong of the statute, Section 1001(a)(1), the concealment prong, criminalizes the nondisclosure of certain facts. Under that provision, silence can be criminal. In the recently decided case of United States v. Craig, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Gregory Craig’s motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS