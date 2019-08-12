Colo. To Enforce Marketplace Facilitator Tax Collection Oct. 1

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Certain marketplace facilitators doing business in Colorado will be required starting Oct. 1 to collect and remit state sales tax and local sales taxes administered by the state Department of Revenue, the agency said in recent guidance. Marketplaces that exceed the state's economic nexus threshold of $100,000 in sales into the state during the current or previous calendar year will be required to collect and remit tax as of Oct. 1 under legislation that was enacted earlier this year, said the department's guidance, released Wednesday. The new law applies only to state sales tax and city and county sales taxes that...

