Influential Women In Tax: Cadwalader's Linda Swartz

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP partner Linda Swartz has innovated several headline-grabbing transactions — including billion-dollar tax-free split-offs — all while working to advance women and foster diversity at her firm, landing her a spot among Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law series. Linda Swartz Cadwalader Career Accomplishments • Advised Procter & Gamble on its tax-free split-off of its Duracell battery business for $4.7 billion. • Helped structure Procter & Gamble’s reverse Morris trust transaction to merge its beauty brands into Coty in a $12.5 billion deal. • Provided tax counsel to Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in a deal for Valeant Pharmaceuticals...

