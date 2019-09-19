Influential Women In Tax: Weil Gotshal's Helyn Goldstein

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Not only has Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP partner Helyn Goldstein provided tax expertise for billion-dollar deals in the tech and pharmaceutical industries, but she also helped institutionalize diversity policies at her firm, landing herself a spot in Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law series. Helyn Goldstein Weil Gotshal Career Accomplishments • Provided tax counsel to Facebook for its $19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp. • Helped advise Eli Lilly on an $8 billion deal to acquire the biopharmaceutical company Loxo Oncology. • Worked on the tax aspects of Oracle Corp.’s $9.3 billion purchase of NetSuite. That passion that she...

