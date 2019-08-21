Britvic Heads To Court Over Pension Rate Increases Dispute

Law360, London (August 21, 2019, 5:37 PM BST) -- A London court has agreed to review questions raised by Britvic PLC over its staff pension scheme, including whether the soft-drinks company can unilaterally determine the rates that should be applied to pensions that are already being paid out. Britvic’s civil claim against the trustees of its occupational pension scheme will be heard at the High Court on the first available date between the start of January and March 31, according to an order signed by a deputy master on Aug. 16. The court will set aside a day to hear submissions from both sides, the filing said. Britvic launched the Part...

