NH Gov. Vetoes Minimum Wage Hike Despite 'Economic Boom'

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire bill that would have raised the minimum wage to $12 by 2022 has drawn a veto from the governor, who said the bill would have had a "detrimental effect" on the Granite State's workers. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed S.B. 10, a bill — passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature — that would have increased the minimum wage from the federal default of $7.25 an hour to $10 in 2020 and $12 in 2022. Signing the bill into law or letting it pass without his signature would have adversely affected the state's residents, Sununu said in a...

