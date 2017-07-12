Fed. Circ. Vacates Toro's PTAB Win On Lawn Mower Patent

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday threw out a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a lawn mower patent that was challenged by The Toro Co., finding the board misinterpreted a key phrase in the patent. The court said in a precedential opinion that the PTAB, which found the MTD Products patent would have been obvious, made a mistake in inter partes review when it gave the phrase its ordinary meaning and refused to interpret the phrase more narrowly as a means-plus-function term. "We ... vacate the board's obviousness conclusion, which was predicated on its incorrect claim construction, and remand for...

