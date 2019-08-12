Recent IRS Net Operating Loss Advice Is Flawed

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- In chief counsel advice 201928014, released July 12, 2019, the Internal Revenue Service Office of Chief Counsel provides its view of the interplay between the net operating loss, or NOL, carryover rules set forth in Internal Revenue Code Section 172(b)(2)[1] and the charitable contribution carryover rules set forth in Section 170(d)(2)(B)[2] in situations in which a taxpayer has NOLs arising in multiple taxable years.[3] In short, the CCA: Incorrectly concludes that current Treasury regulations require, in situations in which a taxpayer has NOLs arising in multiple taxable years, that the amount of the NOL carryforward must be calculated under Section 172(b)(2) using a “year-by-year” method...

