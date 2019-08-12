Norton Rose Nabs Perkins Coie Health Care Enforcement Atty

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has added a former senior counsel from Perkins Coie LLP, who also served as an assistant general counsel for national dialysis chain DaVita Inc., as a health care regulatory and enforcement partner in Denver. Chandra K. Westergaard, who helps clients navigate criminal and civil enforcement actions and counsels them through internal investigations involving the False Claims Act and other enforcement proceedings before the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General and state Medicaid agencies, joined Norton Rose on Monday after spending a year as senior counsel in the white collar and investigations practice at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS