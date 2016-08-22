Mesh Maker Can't Trim MDL Bellwether Alleging It Hid Dangers

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal judge on Monday refused to scale back a bellwether suit in multidistrict litigation alleging surgical mesh injuries, saying allegations that mesh companies lied to doctors and rigged clinical trials are sufficiently specific. In a nine-page order, U.S. District Judge Landya B. McCafferty rejected Atrium Medical Corp.'s motion to dismiss South Carolina resident Felicia Blackwood's suit over Atrium's C-QUR Mesh, finding that Blackwood has adequately alleged violations of consumer protection laws. According to Judge McCafferty, Blackwood has put forth enough details at this stage to back her allegations that Atrium and affiliated companies "intentionally misled physicians about the...

