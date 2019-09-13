Influential Women In Tax: Reed Smith's Kelley C. Miller

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT) -- For navigating complex state tax issues for clients, leading a major U.S. Tax Court case involving estate planning practices and helping young attorneys advance their careers, Kelley C. Miller of Reed Smith has earned a spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law. Kelley C. Miller Reed Smith Career Accomplishments • Established a national organization in 2016 called the Exonerees’ Tax Assistance Network, which provides tax assistance to exonerated individuals who could qualify for federal income and estate tax relief under the Wrongful Convictions Tax Relief Act of 2015. • Miller has been lead attorney on Estate...

