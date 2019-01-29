Seirus Wants Suit Alleging PTAB ‘Grand Conspiracy’ Tossed

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Seirus Innovative Accessories Inc. asked an Oregon federal judge Friday to dismiss a racketeering and fraud suit brought by its rival Columbia Sportswear saying it’s based on statements made to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that are protected by the First Amendment. Seirus said that Columbia Sportswear North America Inc.’s claims of an alleged “grand conspiracy” and “sham agreement” between Seirus and its Korean fabric supplier Ventex to conceal Seirus’ financial support of Ventex’s challenge to two Columbia patents in inter partes review must fail because legal doctrines shield the company from liability for petitioning the government. “These doctrines prevent...

