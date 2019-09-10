Influential Women In Tax: Kramer Levin's Pamela Capps

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- From counseling Disney on tax issues in a $650 million real estate deal to co-chairing her firm’s women’s initiative committee, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel’s Pamela Capps has earned a spot in Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law series. Pamela Capps Kramer Levin Career Accomplishments • Represented Mitsui Fudosan America on tax issues connected to $3.8 billion in capitalization for 50 Hudson Yards, the development’s flagship office tower. • Helped win an appeal of a New York state tax case on behalf of UniCredit. The Tax Appeals Tribunal ended up invalidating a tax charge of more than $200,000 levied on the bank....

