Notable Tax Amendments From Pennsylvania’s Budget Bill

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s budget bill, Act 13 of 2019, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on June 28, made a number of significant changes to Pennsylvania’s tax laws. This article will discuss the most significant changes made by Act 13 in the areas of personal income tax, sales and use tax, corporate net income tax, and changes related to trusts and estates. Personal Income Tax Those taxpayers taking advantage of the income tax advantages under the federal qualified opportunity zone program will be happy to hear of Act 13’s change to the personal income tax. Unlike many other states, Pennsylvania’s personal income tax base...

