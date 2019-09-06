Influential Women In Tax: Fenwick & West's Larissa Neumann

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- From spearheading the tax aspects of the Tim Hortons-Burger King inversion to hosting tax conferences specifically for female attorneys, Fenwick & West LLP's Larissa Neumann has earned her spot as one of Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law. Larissa Neumann Fenwick & West Career Accomplishments • Diversified education and professional experience from transfer pricing to law school professor. • A standout in several other tax practice areas including international, dispute resolution, M&A and inversion transactions. • Has served as counsel in more than 150 large-corporate IRS appeals and more than 75 federal tax cases Larissa is one of our most trusted...

