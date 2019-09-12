Influential Women In Tax: Mayer Brown's Leah Robinson

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT) -- From convincing the New Jersey Tax Court that the state’s corporate income tax violated the supremacy clause, to founding a monthly networking lunch for women in state and local tax, Mayer Brown’s Leah Robinson has earned her spot among Law360 Tax Authority’s Influential Women in Tax Law. Leah Robinson Mayer Brown Career Accomplishments • Won a challenge to corporate income tax on constitutional grounds in New Jersey Tax Court. • Co-authored an amicus brief for eBay in the Supreme Court's landmark Wayfair case. • Founded an 11-year-old monthly networking lunch for state and local tax women in New York and New Jersey. It’s...

