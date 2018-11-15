Republic Energy Has Valid Permit For W.Va. Mine, Judge Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Monday said she cannot block Republic Energy LLC from coal mining on one of the last Coal River Mountain ridgelines because the company has a valid permit in the eyes of state and federal regulators. U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger tossed a suit brought by the environmental groups Coal River Mountain Watch, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club against Republic Energy that claimed the Eagle No. 2 mining permit issued to Republic Energy for Coal River Mountain in southern West Virginia expired as a matter of law eight years ago and has been unlawfully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS