Veteran IRS Atty To Lead Income Tax And Accounting Division

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A 29-year veteran tax lawyer for the Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Chief Counsel has been picked to serve as associate chief counsel for Income Tax and Accounting, the IRS chief counsel announced Monday. John Moriarty will be associate chief counsel for the Income Tax and Accounting division of the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, which provides legal advice regarding federal tax rules, tax accounting and income tax issues, according to the announcement. IRS Chief Counsel Michael Desmond highlighted the new associate chief counsel's "wealth of leadership skills” and commended Moriarty's promotion in a statement. "His many years of service to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS