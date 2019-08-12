Pa. Voters Want Tax Overhaul, Natural Gas Tax, Poll Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A majority of registered Pennsylvania voters are in favor of overhauling the state's tax system and support the governor's plan to impose natural gas severance taxes to fund a state infrastructure program, according to recent poll results. The poll indicated that 61% of registered voters in Pennsylvania thought the state's tax system needed a “fundamental overhaul,” according to a report issued Thursday by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College. Sixty percent said that local school property taxes should be reduced and replaced with broad-based taxes such as sales taxes on food and clothing or an increased state income...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS