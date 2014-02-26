ITT To Pay $60M To Settle CFPB's Predatory Lending Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- ITT Educational Services Inc. has agreed to pay $60 million to settle a suit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over ITT's allegedly predatory private lending programs for college students at the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, the consumer watchdog announced Monday. The five-year-old suit accused ITT of pressuring students to take out loans it knew they could not afford in violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010, resulting in high default rates and tarnished credit histories. In addition to the fine, ITT agreed Monday to refrain from offering, providing, giving financial advice on or collecting any private education...

