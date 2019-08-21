Law Firm Leaders: Jenner & Block's Craig Martin

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- At the beginning of the year, Craig Martin became chair of Jenner & Block LLP, his professional home for his entire legal career, and commenced a listening tour to hear from the partners about the present and future of the firm. Craig Martin Jenner & Block chair Martin spoke to Law360 recently about the biggest changes ahead for the industry and how to bolster Jenner's core values — which he defines as excellence in the practice of law; pro bono work and civic engagement; and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. "Law firms have not done as much as they can...

