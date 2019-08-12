White House Still Eyeing UK For Post-Brexit Trade Deals

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Monday signaled that it is still looking to forge a closer trade relationship with the United Kingdom once its exit from the European Union has been finalized, with President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton each making trade overtures to London. Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone Monday “to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade and global security,” according to the White House. Meanwhile, Bolton met with Johnson personally on a swing through London, after which he stated that the U.K. was “first in line” for a new...

