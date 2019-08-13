Kazakh Miner Asks Court To Force Restart Of SFO Review

Law360, London (August 13, 2019, 10:55 AM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has challenged the Serious Fraud Office’s decision to pause an internal review of its criminal probe into the Kazakh mining company, opening yet another legal front in a bitter battle over the agency’s corruption probe. The High Court is the setting for the latest skirmish between the SFO and the mining company, which is seeking a judicial review to force the agency to complete an internal probe. (AP) ENRC has asked a London court to force the agency to complete a review started by a retired judge last year, examining how the SFO handled its bribery investigation...

