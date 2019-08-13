KPMG Ousts UK Finance Chief Amid Misconduct Probe

Law360, London (August 13, 2019, 12:25 PM BST) -- KPMG has dismissed the head of its U.K. financial services consulting division after carrying out a probe into allegations of misconduct, the Big Four accounting company confirmed on Tuesday. KPMG says it has dismissed the head of its British financial services consulting division after carrying out an internal investigation into questions of conduct. (iStock) Tim Howarth had been let go after an internal investigation into questions of conduct, KPMG International confirmed in a statement. The company declined to provide further details of what misconduct had taken place. “We hold all of our people to a very high standard and take swift and appropriate...

