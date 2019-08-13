Japanese Bank Fights Insurer For £29M Bond Payout In UK

Law360, London (August 13, 2019, 5:26 PM BST) -- The British subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui urged a judge in London on Tuesday to force a trade credit insurer to pay more than £29 million owed under a project finance agreement, arguing that the company has no defense for avoiding the bill. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Ltd. is seeking a declaration from the court that it was entitled to demand payment from Euler Hermes Europe SA (NV) under two bonds issued as part of a public-private partnership deal to finance a waste treatment facility in the Midlands city of Derby, England. The bank says that Euler Hermes, a financial institution...

