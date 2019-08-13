UK Insurers Back Stricter Ban On Phone Use While Driving

Law360, London (August 13, 2019, 3:50 PM BST) -- Insurers in the U.K. on Tuesday backed calls by lawmakers to impose tougher penalties on drivers using mobile phones, including hands-free headsets. The parliamentary Transport Committee said Monday that the government should consider tougher restrictions on motorists using a mobile phone while at the wheel in England and Wales. The cross-party panel wants stricter enforcement of the law to prevent the “entirely avoidable” tragedy of deaths and serious injuries from related crashes on the roads. The Association of British Insurers supported the recommendations in a statement released Tuesday. “A substantial body of research shows that using a mobile phone — whether...

