EPA-Approved Pollution Levels For DC Rivers Rejected

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved water pollution guidelines for rivers that flow through the nation's capital without demonstrating they would protect public safety, in violation of the Clean Water Act. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Monday that total maximum daily loads, which establish the amount of pollution discharges that can enter a waterbody and keep it in compliance with Washington, D.C., water standards, established numeric standards for E. coli but did not look further to ensure they protected human health. Siding with Anacostia Riverkeeper Inc. and other environmental groups, the opinion said the TMDLs...

