Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA-Approved Pollution Levels For DC Rivers Rejected

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved water pollution guidelines for rivers that flow through the nation's capital without demonstrating they would protect public safety, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Monday that total maximum daily loads, which establish the amount of pollution discharges that can enter a waterbody and keep it in compliance with Washington, D.C., water standards, established numeric standards for E. coli but did not look further to ensure they protected human health.

Siding with Anacostia Riverkeeper Inc. and other environmental groups, the opinion said the TMDLs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 15, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®